Photo 4117
Operation Manna
On TV tonight was Antiques Roadshow. Imagine my surprise to see my dad! This was a photo of his aircrew . He is Bill. 3rd from left. At the end of WW2 they dropped food to the starving people of Holland.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
manna
