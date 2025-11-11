Previous
Christmas Cactus by g3xbm
Christmas Cactus

This always starts to flower about now. One for the visual diary.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
