Dark Morning Breakfast by g3xbm
Photo 4149

Dark Morning Breakfast

In the UK early morning is very dark. Thankfully it soon gets better after Christmas. On Fridays our 18 year old grandson stays with us as he has an early start and relies on me to wake him if he over-sleeps although so far he’s been very good.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

