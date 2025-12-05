Sign up
Previous
Photo 4149
Dark Morning Breakfast
In the UK early morning is very dark. Thankfully it soon gets better after Christmas. On Fridays our 18 year old grandson stays with us as he has an early start and relies on me to wake him if he over-sleeps although so far he’s been very good.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
0
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4149
photos
29
followers
30
following
1136% complete
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th December 2025 6:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
breakfast
