Previous
Photo 4152
U3A
My wife and I have been going to a U3A course on the Silk Roads and trade between the Far East and Europe a very long time ago. I had no idea so much trade went on so long especially between China and other countries.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
1
Tags
u3a
Sue Cooper
ace
That must have been really interesting. U3A is a wonderful organisation.
December 8th, 2025
