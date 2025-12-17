Previous
Red legged partridge by g3xbm
Photo 4161

Red legged partridge

We used to see these regularly in our garden. Apparently they were being released locally, but no longer are. They were introduced into the UK in the 1800s. They are very attractive birds.
17th December 2025

