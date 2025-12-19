Previous
Hand Delivered by g3xbm
Photo 4163

Hand Delivered

This will definitely NOT win prizes! It is really for the visual diary. About this time we deliver local cards for Christmas 🎄 by hand. It was a lovely winter’s day unlike yesterday when it rained heavily and was miserable.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
