Previous
All Quiet by g3xbm
Photo 4164

All Quiet

In the summer this beach in S.Devon, UK is busy. At this time of year it is quiet. We can trace our family history continuously back to the mid 1500s around here.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous sky
December 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact