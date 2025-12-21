Sign up
Photo 4165
Anglesey Abbey
This was December 20th on the mill leat at Anglesey Abbey.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
0
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4165
photos
29
followers
30
following
1141% complete
4158
4159
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
Views
19
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
20th December 2025 10:20am
Tags
abbey
,
anglesey
