Photo 4167
At Home
Around this time, we have an "at home" day when we invite neighbours in for a drink, snacks and a chat. This is part of the crowd.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
1
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
4167
photos
29
followers
30
following
1141% complete
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
Views
19
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st December 2025 12:27pm
Tags
home
,
at
Sue Cooper
ace
A nice idea. They all seem to be enjoying themselves.
December 22nd, 2025
