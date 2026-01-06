Previous
Snowy Close by g3xbm
Photo 4181

Snowy Close

So far, we have had a cold and sunny ☀️ start to the year. Yesterday we woke to the first snow. It’s beautiful for a while, then it starts getting slushy and miserable.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
January 6th, 2026  
