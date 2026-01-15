Previous
Brunch by g3xbm
Brunch

My wife has a meeting in a nearby town. Meanwhile I have brunch in a cafe.

See https://aromacafesoham.co.uk/ .
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
