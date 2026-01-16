Previous
Moulton by g3xbm
Photo 4191

Moulton

This is nearby Moulton. In the days of packhorses, it was on the main route to Bury St Edmunds.These days it is a sleepy village.
16th January 2026

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
1148% complete

