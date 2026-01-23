Sign up
Previous
Photo 4198
Wicken Windmill
This was taken some years ago. Wicken mill does more recorded sail revolutions than any windmill in the country.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
4198
photos
30
followers
30
following
1150% complete
4191
4192
4193
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
Views
30
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd January 2026 11:15pm
Tags
wicken
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful field view
January 23rd, 2026
