Killed in action 2010 Afghanistan by g3xbm
Photo 4199

Killed in action 2010 Afghanistan

This was a young man known to my cousin’s husband. Unlike President Trump said, he was very much on the front line with other NATO troops supporting the USA. He was killed in action in 2010.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great photograph and service, Trump is a destructive evil man, and I'm so sorry he was voted into office. He must go!
January 24th, 2026  
