Killed in action 2010 Afghanistan
This was a young man known to my cousin’s husband. Unlike President Trump said, he was very much on the front line with other NATO troops supporting the USA. He was killed in action in 2010.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
afghanistan
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great photograph and service, Trump is a destructive evil man, and I'm so sorry he was voted into office. He must go!
January 24th, 2026
