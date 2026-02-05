Previous
From The Bus by g3xbm
Photo 4211

From The Bus

This is Midsummer Common in Cambridge yesterday with the boathouses on the River Cam in the background. It was difficult to take as the bus was moving.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

