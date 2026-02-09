Sign up
Previous
Photo 4215
Neighbour’s Holly
It’s not Christmas but this holly looks good with some red berries.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
1
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4215
photos
30
followers
30
following
1154% complete
View this month »
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
8th February 2026 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holly
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Holly's always beautiful and in season
February 9th, 2026
