Previous
Photo 4218
From the bus
This view of Swaffham Bulbeck near Cambridge, UK was taken from a moving bus yesterday.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
0
0
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th February 2026 2:30pm
Tags
cambridge
