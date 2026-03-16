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Previous
Photo 4250
Cambridge Botanic Garden
This was a seed pod on a pine tree in the Cambridge Botanic Garden.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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1164% complete
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Photo Details
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36
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2
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3
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th March 2026 12:21pm
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garden
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cambridge
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botanic
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely presentation
March 15th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
It’s colorful nestled in that beautiful green. Nice capture of the color and details.
March 15th, 2026
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