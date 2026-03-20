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Previous
Photo 4254
Soham Church
In the last few days we have had plenty of sunshine. This was Soham church on Thursday.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th March 2026 10:26am
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soham
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful sunshine on the church
March 19th, 2026
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