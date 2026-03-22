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Evergreen Oak by g3xbm
Photo 4256

Evergreen Oak

This was seen at Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge. It is unusual being an evergreen variety of oak. It may be a Japanese oak, but I am no tree expert!!
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely tree
March 22nd, 2026  
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