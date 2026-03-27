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Wood Spurge? by g3xbm
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Wood Spurge?

Although I am definitely not a flower expert I think this is called wood spurge. The flowers are green and about 2cm across. We saw it at Anglesey Abbey this morning.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

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ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Sue Cooper ace
I've never heard this name for it, I only know it as euphorbia. I've learnt something new today.
It has very delicate little flowers. Fav.
March 27th, 2026  
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