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Mobile by g3xbm
Photo 4263

Mobile

This was on sale at Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge last week. It is a mobile for the garden blown around by the wind. At a tenth of the stupid price I might have considered it!!
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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