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College transport when the diesel runs out? by g3xbm
Photo 4280

College transport when the diesel runs out?

This was Trinity College, Cambridge, UK . There were quite a few of these bikes around.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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