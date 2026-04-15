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Proctors by g3xbm
Photo 4281

Proctors

This was at Trinity College in Cambridge, UK. Proctors are like policemen in the Colleges and wear bowler hats.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Vanessa
Great framing
April 15th, 2026  
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