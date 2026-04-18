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Trinity College, Cambridge, UK by g3xbm
Photo 4283

Trinity College, Cambridge, UK

This is the famous quad which Harold Abrahams raced around over 100 years ago.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition
April 17th, 2026  
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