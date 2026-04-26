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Previous
Photo 4291
Tea In The Garden
Saturday we had tea in the garden for the first time this year. The weather was warm and sunny.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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365
Taken
25th April 2026 8:51pm
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ace
Hope we can do the same this week….not today, but hopefully soon. Love the cheerful capture.
April 25th, 2026
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