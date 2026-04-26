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Tea In The Garden by g3xbm
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Tea In The Garden

Saturday we had tea in the garden for the first time this year. The weather was warm and sunny.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Shutterbug ace
Hope we can do the same this week….not today, but hopefully soon. Love the cheerful capture.
April 25th, 2026  
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