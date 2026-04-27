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Ancient Graffiti? by g3xbm
Photo 4292

Ancient Graffiti?

If genuine, this graffiti in Winchester Cathedral is very old.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Makes me wonder
April 26th, 2026  
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