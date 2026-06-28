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Previous
Photo 4354
Rose
Our rose at the front of our home is probably about 20 years old. This is one we saw in 2018 at the David Austin rose garden near Birmingham, UK.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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365
Taken
6th June 2018 11:01am
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rose
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2026
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