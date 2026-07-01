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Tavistock Pannier Market, UK by g3xbm
Photo 4357

Tavistock Pannier Market, UK

This market is very old and just about everything is on sale inside an ancient granite building on the outskirts of Dartmoor. The charter for the market was granted in 1105 and there has been a market in this town ever since.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

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@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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