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St Edmunds Church by g3xbm
Photo 4361

St Edmunds Church

This is in Kingsbridge, Devon, UK. Underneath at the front is an arcade that dates back at least to the 1600s . It was a popular cafe in my youth.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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