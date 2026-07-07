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Previous
Photo 4363
Anglesey Abbey Geese
From a distance I thought these were swans although as I got closer I could see they were geese.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Photo Details
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15
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2
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1
Album
365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th July 2026 10:59am
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geese
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the feeling of peeking in
July 6th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nice framing.
July 6th, 2026
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