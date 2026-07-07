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Anglesey Abbey Geese by g3xbm
Photo 4363

Anglesey Abbey Geese

From a distance I thought these were swans although as I got closer I could see they were geese.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the feeling of peeking in
July 6th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice framing.
July 6th, 2026  
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