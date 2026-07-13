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Hot work on a hot day by g3xbm
Photo 4369

Hot work on a hot day

Sunday was 40s day at our local museum. As usual, it was very popular. Will, the blacksmith was busy. It is hot work even on a normal day, but Sunday was very hot.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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