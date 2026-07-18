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Getting ready for the football by g3xbm
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Getting ready for the football

It’s a pity that England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 are out of the FIFA World Cup Football final. In the final on Monday I hope Spain win. What would President Trump do? He hates Spain!
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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