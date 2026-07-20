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Off the TV by g3xbm
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Off the TV

Sorry this was off the TV. President Trump having to award the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain - his favourite country (NOT).
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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