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Field of poppies by g3xbm
Photo 4384

Field of poppies

This picture was actually taken in July 2013.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Sue Cooper ace
Lovely.
July 27th, 2026  
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