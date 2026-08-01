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Previous
Photo 4389
Seen at Anglesey Abbey
This was seen at Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge on Saturday morning.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st August 2026 11:15am
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abbey
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anglesey
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Beautiful.
August 1st, 2026
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