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Seen at Anglesey Abbey by g3xbm
Photo 4389

Seen at Anglesey Abbey

This was seen at Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge on Saturday morning.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Located near Cambridge UK. Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write...
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Lis Lapthorn ace
Beautiful.
August 1st, 2026  
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