Freedom Truck Convoy 2022 Prt III

Today's image was taken from one of the streets leading to Parliament (Metcalf). This shows the extent of the convoy's occupation within one side street that spans 4 to 5 city blocks. Although in this image, it does show three lanes being occupied, further down the next street, the lanes come down from 4 to 3 with 2 lanes being occupied by trucks and other vehicles.