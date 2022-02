Freedom Truck Convoy 2022 Prt V

Another impact of the convoy occupying the streets of Ottawa is the police presence within the downtown and how much of a ghost town it feels like when walking the streets. The various blocked off segments of downtown puts you in an uncomfortable feeling when walking downtown. Now though, it's the continuous presence of police and the sounds emanating from the various trucks' sirens and horns that make that uneasy feeling last way longer than expected...with no real end in sight.