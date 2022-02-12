Previous
Freedom Truck Convoy 2022 Prt VI by g_meus
Freedom Truck Convoy 2022 Prt VI

It's not easy to truly understand the true focus of the movement because of the variety of subjects making the headlines. It seems to take many forms under the "freedom" umbrella, but hopefully, it comes to a peaceful end.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Garry Meus

