Follow the branches by g_meus
46 / 365

Follow the branches

While on my walk this morning along the pathway in the park, I came across this single tree with low multiple branches.A fun climbing adventure to get this capture.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
12% complete

