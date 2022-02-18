Previous
Playing with reflections by g_meus
49 / 365

Playing with reflections

The weather has been unusually warm these past couple of days. And today, rain was part of the weather pattern too, which is weird during winter. So, we took the chance to play in puddles!
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

