Opportunity by g_meus
54 / 365

Opportunity

I have this poster in my gym area that always hits the right nerve for me to continue moving forward amidst adversity. Nothing about life is easy, but if you keep pressing forward, opportunity will happen.
23rd February 2022

Garry Meus

@g_meus
