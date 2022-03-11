Previous
Winning the puck by g_meus
70 / 365

Winning the puck

In battles on the ice, being able to win the puck in fierce battle is key. In this image, my son battled and won possession of the puck toward making a play toward the net. It showed grit and determination on his part.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
