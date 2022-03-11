Sign up
70 / 365
Winning the puck
In battles on the ice, being able to win the puck in fierce battle is key. In this image, my son battled and won possession of the puck toward making a play toward the net. It showed grit and determination on his part.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Garry Meus
@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
