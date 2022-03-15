Previous
Dusk Heart by g_meus
74 / 365

Dusk Heart

Just sharing some love at dusk with everyone as my sons model how to join hands as hearts.
15th March 2022

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
20% complete

