Winter thaw by g_meus
Winter thaw

The numerous ponds that are being formed from winter thawing makes for some amazing reflection opportunities. A tad harder to capture at night, but still breathtaking.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
