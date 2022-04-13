Previous
Next
Clearing the Ice by g_meus
103 / 365

Clearing the Ice

For the past several months, I've called this rink a second home because of how much time we've spent there. As today's practice ended, it was a nice way to end the season while gazing at the Zamboni for one last time.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise