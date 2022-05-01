Previous
Princess Louise Falls, Part III by g_meus
Princess Louise Falls, Part III

Probably my favourite place to stop and be inspired. There are so many ways and perspectives to potentially catch a piece of the falls, and every one inspires me more. I believe I'll be making this my first of the month objective from now on.
1st May 2022

Garry Meus

@g_meus
