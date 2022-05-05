Previous
Smile bright by g_meus
Smile bright

The start of seeing smiles again is wonderful. See friends and being able to have those human contact once again is truly priceless.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
