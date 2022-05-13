Previous
Next
The Drive by g_meus
133 / 365

The Drive

The confidence to bring the puck across the blue line and attacking the goal is one thing that my sons have simply learned to do more and more of all through this first competitive season. They are definitely ready for more.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise