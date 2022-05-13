Sign up
133 / 365
The Drive
The confidence to bring the puck across the blue line and attacking the goal is one thing that my sons have simply learned to do more and more of all through this first competitive season. They are definitely ready for more.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Garry Meus
@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3S
Taken
13th May 2022 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
