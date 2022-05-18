Previous
Maman Art Piece by g_meus
138 / 365

Maman Art Piece

This art piece stands in front of the National Gallery of Canada and is known as Maman. A giant spider welcoming visitors to the gallery.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Garry Meus

@g_meus
I am entering my 5th 365 project, but this time, I am challenging myself toward creating a black & white collection of images for the...
